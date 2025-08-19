Kazakhstan sees sharp rise in natural gas output in July 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan saw a significant increase in natural gas production in July 2025 compared to both the previous month and the same period last year. The growth was largely driven by a sharp rise in associated petroleum gas, which made up the majority of the output for the month. Overall production for the first seven months of the year also showed a notable year-over-year increase.

