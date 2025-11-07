Next 5–10 years present unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to attract major investments – BCG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The next 5–10 years present a unique window of opportunity for Azerbaijan to attract major investments and foster new economic growth, driven by significant shifts in global trade and investment dynamics, Trend reports citing Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

BCG says in its latest report that between 2025 and 2029 alone, the country will require an additional $60B to achieve its economic growth targets.

“Deepening regional trade and economic integration could substantially enhance the competitiveness of the Caspian–Central Asian countries (Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan) in attracting global investment, through both the expansion of scale of a unified market and the development of a more open and favorable business environment. Under the new conditions, Azerbaijan will get additional opportunities to realize its investment potential and to leverage its advantages in energy, logistics, and trade,” reads the report.

"Azerbaijan can leverage the ongoing shifts in global investment and trade trends to achieve a qualitative breakthrough in both the scale and nature of investments. Today, the country has a chance to move beyond traditional export models and build strategic partnerships in new sectors — from processing and logistics to technology and the green economy. Realizing this potential will require close coordination between the public and private sectors. The key priority is to transition from resource extraction deals to partnerships that generate long-term value within the country,” said Stanislav Yankelevich, Managing Director and Partner, Head of BCG’s Baku Office.