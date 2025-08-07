Türkiye highlights breakthrough in cargo speed from China via Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The delivery time for Chinese-European freight trains from China to Türkiye via the Middle Corridor route has been reduced to 15 days, Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Enver İskurt said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a ceremony marking the arrival and departure of trains to Europe, held in Istanbul

As part of the event, two freight trains arriving from China departed from Istanbul to Poland (the city of Lodz) and Hungary (Budapest).

"One of the trains departed from Chengdu, delivering 508 tons of cargo via the Alatau Pass in Xinjiang, along the Middle Corridor route, and arrived in Kars, Türkiye.

Due to weather conditions in the Caspian Sea and lengthy customs procedures, the journey took more than 20 days. Reducing the time to 15 days was an important step for China, Turkey, and Europe," said the deputy minister.

E. Iskurt emphasized that the next goal is to reduce the travel time between Alatav and Kars to 10 days.

In 2015, Türkiye and China signed a Memorandum of Understanding to coordinate the Middle Corridor project with China's Belt and Road Initiative.