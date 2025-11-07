BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Middle Corridor can become Azerbaijan’s strategic driver of growth, Trend reports citing Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

“Global shifts in trade policy and mounting risks linked to transit routes through the Suez Canal and Russia are reshaping global trade flows.

Against this backdrop, the Caspian–Black Sea Middle Corridor is gaining new strategic importance. After a sharp increase in turnover from a low base between 2021 and 2023, transit volumes along this route are expected to grow three- to fourfold over the next decade,” reads the latest BCG report.

The analysts note that Azerbaijan, positioned at the heart of the corridor — stretching from the Caspian coast through Georgia to Turkey — stands to gain significantly from this momentum.

“The country is poised to benefit not only from growing transit activity but also from deeper integration into emerging production and logistics chains built around new global trade routes.”

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.