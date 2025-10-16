Kazakhstan freezes utility prices in bid for economic stability

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Starting October 16, Kazakhstan is suspending increases in utility tariffs for all consumer groups until the end of the first quarter of 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This decision was made following a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and attended by cabinet members and heads of key state agencies, which reviewed the progress of economic reforms aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.

The containment of tariff growth will be ensured by optimizing the operating expenses of natural monopoly entities. At the same time, all scheduled maintenance work on housing and communal services infrastructure must be completed within the established deadlines. It is also noted that a housing assistance mechanism remains in place for vulnerable segments of the population.

To prevent price increases on socially significant food products, the government will activate stabilization funds by doubling financial support for domestic agricultural producers, which is expected to reduce the cost of essential food items.

Special attention is being given to strengthening the work of regional commissions tasked with identifying unjustified intermediaries and cases of inflated trade markups.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Bektenov to submit by the end of the week a detailed plan for streamlining the implementation of the government’s economic reform program. The plan is expected to include measures supporting small and medium-sized businesses, improving the investment climate, and stabilizing the country’s economic situation.