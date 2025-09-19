Kyrgyzstan to come out with NDC at 80th UN General Assembly session

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 19. Kyrgyzstan will present its nationally determined contribution (NDC) at the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly scheduled for late September 2025, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced this during the first meeting of Kyrgyzstan’s Coordinating Council on Ecology, Climate Change, and Green Economy Development.

During the convening, a comprehensive dossier from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision was scrutinized, delineating prevailing climatological shifts.

Council members reviewed and approved a key document setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions reductions from industrial and other sources, as well as for carbon absorption and climate change adaptation measures. This document constitutes Kyrgyzstan’s nationally determined contribution and includes its first biennial transparency report.

The Cabinet of Ministers has also integrated climate policy into the country’s National Development Program through 2030, underscoring Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel