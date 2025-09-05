Tajikistan releases figures on industrial production in Dangara FEZ
Industrial production in Tajikistan’s Dangara Free Economic Zone showed stable activity from January through July 2025, supported by the work of local enterprises. During the same period, services were provided, while no construction activity was recorded in the zone.
