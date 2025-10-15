Yelo Bank ends the third quarter with profit

Yelo Bank has announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025. The positive momentum in the Bank’s key financial indicators continued throughout the third quarter. During this period, Yelo Bank earned a profit of approximately 25 million manats. Notably, both the deposit and loan portfolios exceeded 1 billion manats.



Since the beginning of the year, the loan portfolio has grown by more than 12%, reaching 1 billion 53 million manats. In line with the Bank’s priorities, the share of business loans within the total loan portfolio continued to expand.



In the first nine months of 2025, entrepreneurs received 474 million manats in business loans. As a result, the business loan portfolio surpassed 646 million manats, reflecting an increase of 59 million manats, or 10%, since the start of the year.



Supporting microbusinesses in the regions remains a key focus for the Bank. During the reporting period, 305 million manats were allocated to this segment. Overall, the microbusiness loan portfolio grew by 48.6 million manats, or 14%, reaching 395 million manats by the end of the quarter.



Over the same period, more than 284 million manats in consumer loans were issued. Consequently, the consumer loan portfolio exceeded 407 million manats, an increase of 60 million manats, or more than 17%, compared to the beginning of the year. Importantly, 40% of this portfolio growth and 38% of sales were generated through online channels.



Yelo Bank’s deposit portfolio also demonstrated solid growth. Compared to the end of last year, deposits increased by 111 million manats, or 12%, reaching 1 billion 40 million manats at the end of the third quarter. A significant portion of this growth came from individual deposits, underscoring the attractiveness of the Bank’s products and services.



The Bank’s capital position strengthened further, with total capital reaching 168 million manats during the reporting period—13% higher than at the beginning of the year. The total capital adequacy ratio stood at 13.68%, while the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 9.93%, both exceeding regulatory requirements. By the end of the quarter, the Bank’s assets had increased by 12% to 1 billion 444 million manats. Interest income surpassed 130 million manats, while non-interest income exceeded 11 million manats.



Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of Yelo Bank, commented on the results: “The results of the first nine months of 2025 demonstrate that Yelo Bank is confidently advancing towards its strategic goals. Our financial indicators—loan and deposit portfolios exceeding 1 billion manats, along with growth in capital and assets—confirm the successful execution of our plans. In line with the challenges of the new strategic period, we continue to build a banking environment that creates added value and strengthens customer loyalty. Our digital solutions not only simplify access to financial services but also provide significant support for the sustainable growth of businesses. These achievements are not coincidental—they are the result of the dedication of our professional team and the trust placed in us by our customers. We are confident that together we will reach even greater milestones in the future.”



