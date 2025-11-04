Azerbaijan reveals upcoming costs on liberated areas' restoration in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The amount of funds to be allocated in 2026 for ensuring the Great Return to the liberated territories has been announced, the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026 said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was discussed at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the document, 3.5 billion manat ($2.1 billion) is envisaged in the 2026 state budget for ensuring the Great Return to the liberated territories, reconstruction and restoration of cities and villages, creation of modern infrastructure (electricity, natural gas, water, communications, roads, education, healthcare, culture, housing and communal services, and other essential infrastructure), as well as restoration and reconstruction of cultural-historical monuments and construction of residential houses.

In accordance with the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan,” 41.9 million manat ($25 million) is projected for organizing reintegration measures to help the population adapt to new living conditions and for relocation of families to newly built houses, which is 13.1 million manat ($7.7 million) or 45.5 percent more than in 2025.

In next year’s budget draft, within the same program, five million manat ($3 million) is envisaged to subsidize the mandatory state social insurance fees paid by private entities (operating in financial and freight transport sectors and contractors providing goods, work, and services financed from the state budget, excluding resident contractors producing within the liberated territories).

Furthermore, a budget allocation of two million manat ($1.2 million) has been designated to facilitate fiscal assistance for entrepreneurs involved in production operations within the liberated zones - subsidizing 20 percent of their expenditures related to utility services, including electricity, natural gas, water supply, and wastewater management.

In total, 3.55 billion manat ($2.1 billion) from the 2026 state expenditures (across all expenditure sections) will be directed to the restoration, reconstruction, and other measures in the liberated territories.