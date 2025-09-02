Ruben Vardanyan’s trial continues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. On September 2, the trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued, Trend reports.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with a translator in his preferred language, Russian, and a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before the questioning, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the rights and obligations under the law to the victims and their legal successors attending the trial for the first time.

Subsequently, the court heard testimonies from the victims and their legal successors.

Sima Tanriverdiyeva, the mother and legal successor of victim Ayaz Nazirov, responded to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, stating that her son was killed in Kalbajar as a result of enemy provocation.

Shahbaz Gasimov, the father and legal successor of victim Garib Gasimov, testified that his son was killed in Khojavend due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Responding to questions from Tugay Rahimli, Assistant to the Prosecutor General for Special Assignments, Mahammadali Jafarov, the legal successor of victim Ravan Jafarov, stated that his son was killed in Khojavend as a result of enemy gunfire.

Victim Mirza Agayev testified that he was wounded in Khojavend due to enemy gunfire.

Victim Zakir Mirzayev stated in his testimony that he was injured in Khojavend, in the direction of Girmizi Bazar, due to the explosion of a hand grenade thrown by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Responding to a question from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Asim Musayev noted that while grazing livestock in the Soyudlu pasture of Kalbajar, more than 30 artillery shells were fired by the enemy, resulting in injuries to him and others nearby, as well as the loss of over 350 animals.

Victim Atamali Malikov testified that he was subjected to artillery fire by the enemy in the Khankendi area, sustaining injuries to his abdomen and back. He underwent six surgeries due to his wounds.

Victim Namiq Hashimov stated that, despite visible identification markings, the ambulance he was in was fired upon by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Agdam direction, resulting in injuries to himself and five others.

Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, Head of the Department for the Defense of State Prosecution at the Prosecutor General’s Office, victim Madat Sabirzada testified that he was wounded during enemy provocations in Khojaly, and five others with him were killed.

Victim Tahrun Asgarov emphasized in his testimony that he sustained a traumatic brain injury due to gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Agdara direction.

Turan Balashzada testified that his brother, Royal Balashzada, was shot and killed by a sniper in the Kalbajar district.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Sadiq Mammadaali stated that he was wounded in the leg due to artillery fire from the enemy in the Kalbajar direction.

Victim Aziz Azizov testified that he sustained a traumatic brain injury from mortar fire by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in Khojavend.

Victim Bahlul Agayev noted that he was wounded in the left arm due to enemy gunfire in Khojavend, and one other person was killed.

Fuad Gurbanli reported being wounded in the Agdara direction due to enemy gunfire, with his right leg amputated below the knee. Khayal Masimov and Nurlan Rafizada stated they were injured due to mortar fire.

Victim Urfan Mammadov testified that he sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and a traumatic brain injury from enemy artillery fire in Khojavend, and three of his comrades were killed.

Parvin Allahverdiyev reported being wounded in the arm by sniper fire in Khojavend, while Elsevar Akhundov stated he was injured in the arm and leg and sustained a traumatic brain injury from a mortar shell explosion near him in Agdara.

Victim Namat Bagirov testified that, due to a mortar shell explosion by the enemy in the Dashkasan district, Khayal Suleymanov and Javidan Badalov were killed, and he was injured.

Hasan Mahiyaddinli stated that he was wounded when the vehicle he was in was fired upon by the enemy in the Janyatag village area of Agdara district.

Radim Garakhanov reported sustaining injuries from gunfire by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups in the Agdam district.

Answering questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, victim Haji Bagirov stated that he, Nasimi Hajiyev, and Vusal Ibrahimov were injured due to a mortar shell explosion by the enemy in the Agdara district.

Tural Azimov and Mahammad Bagiyev reported being wounded in the Agdam district, and Hazrat Ismayilov in Agdara, due to enemy gunfire.

Victim Goshgar Sharbatov testified that, while evacuating injured persons in Khojavend, an ambulance with distinguishing markings was hit by enemy shelling, resulting in his injury.

Other victims—Nurali Shikhaliyev, Rasif Maharramov, Mazahir Aliyev, Amin Mammadov, Javid Shirvanov, Muslum Aliyev, Shahin Safarov, Umid Ibrahimli, Shahriyar Iskandarov, Eldaniz Dadashov, Amrah Hasanov, Vusal Abbasli, Shirin Hashimov, Kenan Sofiyev, Amir Nabiyev, Jamaleddin Mikayilli, and Kenan Mustafayev—testified that they sustained injuries due to enemy provocations.

Victim Amid Guliyev was reported to have sustained bullet wounds to both legs below the knees from enemy gunfire in the Farrukh village of Khojaly district, in a forested area.

Subsequently, the court announced the forensic medical examination reports concerning the victims.

The next court session is scheduled for September 9.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).