In the centuries-long statehood history of Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. There is a great need for substantial scholarly works on the history of the independent Azerbaijani state as a whole, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “For more than 30 years now, we have been living as an independent state, and in the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today. Therefore, there is a need for many works that study and promote the history of independent Azerbaijan.”