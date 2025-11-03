In the centuries-long statehood history of Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 3 November 2025 14:16 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. There is a great need for substantial scholarly works on the history of the independent Azerbaijani state as a whole, President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “For more than 30 years now, we have been living as an independent state, and in the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today. Therefore, there is a need for many works that study and promote the history of independent Azerbaijan.”

