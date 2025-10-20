North Macedonia boosts defense budget to support troops and equipment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20.​ At the “Boro Menkov” barracks in Kumanovo, Defense Minister of North Macedonia Vlado Misajlovski attended the celebration of the Day of the Operations Command, the largest command within the North Macedonian Army, Trend reports.

Also present at the military ceremony was the Chief of the General Staff of the Army, Major General Sashko Lafchiski.

In his address, Minister Misajlovski stated that “members of the Command demonstrate professionalism, motivation, and dedication every day,” adding that most of them strengthen the eastern flank of the Alliance within multinational forces in Romania, Bulgaria, and Latvia, and are involved in responding to the consequences of natural disasters in the country.

“This responsibility you fulfill completely, justifying our full trust… and we exist to provide you with the best conditions and the most modern equipment,” the minister said. He informed that the defense budget will continue to grow, with a significant portion of these funds allocated for modernization and equipment. “You deserve it!” he told the members of the Command.

“Next year and in the years ahead, we will continue at an even faster pace to provide more funds and implement many modernization projects for all of you,” the minister concluded.

General Lafchiski emphasized that the Operations Command represents a pillar of the Army, highlighting its primary mission to continuously prepare conventional land and air forces to defend and protect the territorial integrity and independence of the homeland.

Brigadier General Mirche Gjorgoski, Commander of the Operations Command, stressed that in the year marking five years of full NATO membership, the Army is witnessing accelerated modernization, contributing appropriately to the Alliance’s efforts to build capacities aimed at deterring potential threats to the sovereignty and security not only of our state but also of any NATO member.

As part of the ceremony, the Reconnaissance-Intelligence Battalion was declared the best unit.