Azerbaijan’s auto industry revs up with rising car production
Passenger car production in Azerbaijan increased slightly in the first half of the year, reaching over 2,100 units, while truck production fell sharply by nearly half. Overall, machinery and equipment output rose modestly, but motor vehicle and trailer manufacturing declined during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy