Iran's non-oil exports to Kazakhstan move down
Iran’s non-oil exports to Kazakhstan totaled $52 million and 95,500 tons in the first three months of the current Iranian year. These exports mainly included agricultural products, tobacco, and petrochemicals. The volume reflects a significant trade activity between the two countries during this period.
