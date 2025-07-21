Iran set to import passenger wagons from China as tech issues near resolution
Iran is set to begin importing passenger wagons from China soon, with only a few technical issues left to resolve. Earlier this year, Iran signed billion-dollar memoranda to add over six hundred wagons to its rail network, aiming to import around three hundred wagons this year.
