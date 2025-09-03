Uzbekistan experiences uptick in regional capital inflows in 1H2025
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s population-funded investments in fixed assets reached 17.3 trillion soums ($1.37 billion) in the first half of 2025, marking a 15 percent rise from last year. The growth was driven by strong activity in the Tashkent region, Bukhara, Khorezm, and other key areas.
