Uzbekistan experiences uptick in regional capital inflows in 1H2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan’s population-funded investments in fixed assets reached 17.3 trillion soums ($1.37 billion) in the first half of 2025, marking a 15 percent rise from last year. The growth was driven by strong activity in the Tashkent region, Bukhara, Khorezm, and other key areas.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register