Uzbek financial sector faces Central Bank crackdown on compliance lapses

Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has strengthened oversight of the country’s financial sector, reviewing 51 key issues at its latest Bank Supervision Committee meeting. Dozens of banks, microfinance institutions, and payment firms received warnings or penalties for regulatory violations, while one bank had its license revoked for failing to meet minimum capital requirements.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register