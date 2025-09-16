Georgia and ADB pushing envelope on green hydrogen infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Georgia’s unique geographic and geopolitical position makes it a natural energy corridor between Europe and Asia, said Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Inga Phkhaladze during a working meeting on Georgia’s green hydrogen roadmap and action plan, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The meeting was held in a hybrid format in cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“We view green hydrogen as a key opportunity to strengthen this role, deepen regional cooperation, and make a significant contribution to global energy security, and our goal is to position Georgia as a key hub in the Black Sea basin for the transport and trade of green hydrogen. We are ready to actively contribute to establishing a hydrogen platform in the South Caucasus and Black Sea region, in partnership with our neighbors and the European Union,” Phkhaladze emphasized.

At the meeting, Marita Arabidze, Head of the Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy Policy, and Sustainable Development Department at the Ministry, presented the green hydrogen roadmap. The presentation focused on the development of green hydrogen production, the creation of infrastructure for transit and export routes, and the enhancement of energy security and economic growth through the sustainable use of natural resources.

Additionally, contributions were made by Omar Tsereteli, the Deputy Head of the corresponding department, alongside Adnan Tarin, who serves as a representative for the Asian Development Bank.



The collaborative session convened a diverse array of stakeholders, including delegates from the Georgian State Electrosystem, the Georgian Energy Development Fund, and the State Oil and Gas Agency, alongside energy sector enterprises, the Asian Development Bank, and various global entities.

Note that Georgia became a member of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the year 2007. The inaugural initiative undertaken by the ADB within the nation was the Municipal Services Development Project, which received approval in September 2008.

