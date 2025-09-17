Urban and regional POS networks expand across Turkmenistan
The growing network of POS terminals supports Turkmenistan’s broader strategy to modernize payment infrastructure, facilitate cashless transactions, and improve access to financial services across both metropolitan and regional areas.
