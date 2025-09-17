Azerbaijan sees rise in ADB-backed economic investments in first half
The Asian Development Bank increased its investment in Azerbaijan to $3.4 billion in the first half of the year, up 77% from last year. Overall, Azerbaijan attracted over $3.2 billion in foreign direct investment and invested $1.35 billion abroad, reflecting robust cross-border economic activity.
