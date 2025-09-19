Kazakhstan and Malaysia eye Middle Corridor for smarter logistics solutions

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During his visit to Malaysia, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliev, met with Malaysian officials to discuss cooperation in agriculture, food security, and logistics. They focused on expanding halal product exports, developing integrated transport routes, and fostering joint investments. Kazakhstan also debuted at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), highlighting its growing role in the global halal market and strengthening economic ties with Southeast Asia.

