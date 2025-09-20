Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price augments

On September 20, the new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 993 million rials (about $1,726), up from 937 million rials two days earlier. The older version sold for 926 million rials, while half and quarter coins were priced at 516 million rials and 311 million rials, respectively. One gram of 18-carat gold cost 91.9 million rials (around $160).

