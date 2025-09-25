BTC and regional initiatives drive Caspian energy autonomy - Thomson Reuters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The transit hub of the Caspian region’s major hydrocarbon suppliers is set to expand and gain greater independence as its transit capacities grow, said Alexander Yershov, editor-in-chief for commodity and energy news at the Moscow bureau of Thomson Reuters, Trend reports.

Speaking at the "Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade, and Logistics" event in Baku, Yershov highlighted the region’s steady and autonomous growth, citing the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline as a prime example, operating independently of Russian resources.

"The BTC is a major and self-sufficient structure, well integrated into regional oil supplies. Beyond BTC, there is notable progress in diverse areas, including gas deliveries, such as recent shipments from Azerbaijan to Syria, SOCAR’s retail networks across several countries, and engagement with Iran," he said.

The editor-in-chief also emphasized the importance of the South–South Corridor project, which enhances the independence of regional energy suppliers.

