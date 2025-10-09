Russia sheds light on volume of investment in energy partnerships in Central Asia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 9.​ Russia and the Central Asian states continue to strengthen their partnership in the energy sector, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said at the “Central Asia–Russia” summit in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

According to the head of state, cooperation covers not only the extraction and trade of traditional hydrocarbons but also the construction of nuclear power plants using modern Russian technologies, along with the development of renewable energy sources.

“With Russia’s participation, modernization of the region’s largest hydropower facilities, many of which were built during the Soviet period, is underway. Russian companies are also ready to engage in the construction of new hydropower plants, as well as projects focused on the safe operation of water and energy infrastructure and the efficient use of transboundary rivers,” Putin noted.

The president emphasized that Russia has already allocated over $33 million for joint programs with Central Asian countries. These initiatives include monitoring the Amu Darya and Syr Darya river basins, introducing water-saving and recycling technologies, and organizing forest plantations in the Aral Sea region and on its dried seabed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel