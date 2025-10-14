National Bank of Kyrgyzstan adds new feather with Islamic finance instrument
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Amendments have been made to six regulatory documents, including those governing microfinance organizations, credit unions, and licensing procedures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy