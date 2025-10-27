Kyrgyzstan opens Kara-Kul hydropower plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 27. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov today officially inaugurated the Kara-Kul Hydropower Plant in the Jalal-Abad region, Trend reports.

The plant, located at the mouth of the Kara-Suu River in Kara-Kul city, features two units with a total capacity of 18 MW and is expected to generate 104 million kWh annually. This will reduce the country’s electricity deficit by around 2.5% and strengthen power supply to Kara-Kul and the Toktogul cascade of HPPs.

Built by domestic investor Zhalgalmay LLC for $25 million, the plant will be transferred to state ownership after 15 years of operation. Construction, which began in September 2023, was completed five months ahead of schedule.

“The Kara-Kul HPP is a major step for our energy security, ensuring stable power for the region and supporting the national economy,” Japarov said. He highlighted ongoing projects, including the Kambar-Ata-1 HPP and nearly 40 other hydropower facilities, which aim to fully cover Kyrgyzstan’s electricity needs in winter within the next 2–3 years.

The president also met with city officials and residents to discuss urban development, including new housing, upgraded utilities, stadium and amphitheater renovations, and modern social infrastructure. A 10-hectare residential complex is planned under the State Mortgage Company, and officials are exploring new schools, kindergartens, and park upgrades to improve living conditions.