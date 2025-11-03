EBRD supports modernisation of Serbia’s international rail services

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a 42 million euros loan to Serbia’s national railway operator, Srbijavoz, to modernise its fleet with 12 new sleeping cars. The investment aims to bring Serbia’s rail services in line with EU standards, enhance regional connectivity, and support new international routes.

