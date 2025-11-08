Turkmenistan, Nicklaus Companies discuss new cooperation prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 8. During his working visit to the United States, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with John Reese, CEO of Nicklaus Companies, the president's office said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for cooperation and underscored the importance of the Turkmen leader’s visit in strengthening business ties between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized that the development of sports and tourism remains among Turkmenistan’s key priorities. The president highlighted the country’s efforts to build modern sports and tourism infrastructure that meets international standards.

Reese praised the high quality of Turkmenistan’s sports facilities and the country’s contribution to promoting peace through sports.

President Berdimuhamedov noted that Nicklaus Companies, with its extensive experience in designing golf infrastructure, is a reliable partner. He cited the Ashgabat golf club, built with the company’s participation and in line with global standards, as an example of successful cooperation.

The president reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness to consider new investment projects with American partners. Both sides expressed mutual interest in further developing cooperation aimed at expanding golf infrastructure and popularizing the sport in Turkmenistan.