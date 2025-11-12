Iran ramps up agricultural exports via its Bandar Lengeh port in 7M2025

Iran's agricultural exports through Bandar Lengeh port rose by 21% in the first seven months of the current Iranian year, mainly consisting of fruits, vegetables, and nuts, with the UAE as the primary destination. At the same time, imports to the port dropped 19% in weight, totaling 21,900 tons, primarily including lentils, peas, and turmeric.

