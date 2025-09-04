UAE’s Masdar signals strong commitment to investment diversification in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. The Emirati company Masdar has expressed readiness to diversify its investments in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Kazakhstan's MFA..



Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Rauan Zhumabek, met with Masdar’s CEO, Mohamed Al Ramahi. During the conversation, the CEO confirmed the company’s interest in diversifying investment cooperation with Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, the parties also discussed the status of current project implementation and prospects for strengthening cooperation in the energy sector.



In turn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Zhumabek, noted readiness to provide support for the implementation of investment projects on the territory of Kazakhstan.

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a state-owned energy company of the United Arab Emirates specializing in renewable energy and hydrogen technologies. Founded in 2006, it is part of a strategic alliance of three leading UAE energy companies: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).