Azerbaijani oil drops in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis fell by $0.43, or 0.62 percent, from the previous level to $69.30 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis decreased by $0.4, or 0.59 percent, to $67.76 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil edged down by $0.45, or 0.8 percent, to $55.81 per barrel.

The price of North Sea Dated Brent crude slipped by $0.79, or 1.16 percent, to $67.44 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel