Kazakhstan to throw its hat in ring with its debut industrial investment effort in U.S.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 7. Kazakhstan is set to implement its first industrial investment project in the U.S., Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest National Company.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between 1Thirty Holding (AsiaColor) and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) to establish a vertically integrated chemical complex in the U.S. The total investment is estimated at around $130 million.

The project envisions the construction of a state-of-the-art facility for the production of powder coatings and polyester resins, aimed at meeting growing demand in the North American market.

The signing took place following the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the United States, during which 29 bilateral agreements worth approximately $17 billion were concluded between Kazakhstan and the U.S. across industry, energy, education, digitalization, and innovation. These agreements mark a major milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding economic cooperation between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel