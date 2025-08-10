Iran welcomes peace declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Iran has expressed strong support for the peace declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia and reaffirmed its readiness to assist in strengthening regional cooperation, Trend reports.

“We welcome any peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan and have previously stated our readiness to cooperate and assist in the peace process between the two countries,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi noted that Iran maintains regular dialogue with both Yerevan and Baku. “Tomorrow, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will call me. Prime Minister Pashinyan will also call, and on Tuesday, a visit by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia to Tehran is scheduled. We are constantly consulting with both sides,” he said.

He stressed that Iran’s regional policy is based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We want all countries in the region to fully maintain sovereignty over their territories, and we support the territorial integrity of all countries in the region. We also defend international borders,” the minister emphasized.

According to Araghchi, the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan reflects three principles that align with Iran’s position: respect for sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, and opposition to border changes.

He also stated that the corridor issue is no longer on the agenda and that the sides have agreed on a transit road to be built under Armenia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction. The project will be implemented by a company registered in Armenia and operating under Armenian laws.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s commitment to constructive engagement. “We are closely following developments and will continue consultations with all parties to support peace and stability in the region,” he said.