Netanyahu discusses Israel's Gaza plans with Trump

Israel Materials 11 August 2025 05:40 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Government of Israel

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation, the press service of the Prime Minister of Israel says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the main topic of the conversation was Israel's future plans of action regarding the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu and Trump reportedly discussed plans to end the war, free the hostages and seize the remaining Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip in order to defeat Hamas.

The Israeli prime minister also thanked Trump for his continued support since the conflict began.

