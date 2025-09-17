Azerbaijan’s Shushakend nears completion of several dozen house restorations (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, September 17.​ As part of the traditional media tour “Following the President’s Visit,” journalists visited the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi and the Khojaly district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Several projects to develop the village’s social infrastructure have already been implemented, and work continues. In Shushakend, power lines have been restored, three water reservoirs and a sub-artesian well have been completed, a transformer has been installed, work on installing meters has begun, a gas line has been laid, and the existing drinking water supply network has been repaired. Additionally, a project for communication lines has been approved, and preparations for work in this area are underway. A Flag Square has been constructed in the village, and roads have been asphalted.

Shushakend has 263 private houses: 91 are unfit for living, and 172 are partially habitable. Fifteen homes are already ready for use, while 85 more will be restored by the end of this year, and another 72 houses are planned for reconstruction in 2026. To date, 15 families (59 people) have returned to the village.

