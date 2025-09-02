Kazakhstan and China sign myriads of commercial deals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 2. Over 70 commercial documents worth over $15 billion have been signed within the framework of the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council in the capital of China, Beijing, with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First Vice-Premier of the State Council of China and member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Ding Xuexiang, the Kazakh Presidential Office said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking at the meeting, President Tokayev presented the investment potential of Kazakhstan and emphasized the special importance of bilateral relations.

He called China "a reliable neighbor, a close friend, and an eternal strategic partner" of the country.

The head of state also articulated that the aggregate quantum of Chinese capital infusion into the economic landscape of Kazakhstan reached a substantial $27 billion.



He also indicated that the throughput capacity of the China-Europe transit corridor via Kazakhstan is projected to escalate by a factor of five.



In the context of strategic collaboration with China, Tokayev delineated key focal points, including energy sector synergies and the advancement of initiatives aimed at economic diversification, and extended an invitation to stakeholders for enhanced engagement in the organic agriculture domain.



Furthermore, he underscored the criticality of engagement within the domain of artificial intelligence, articulating a keen interest in enhancing collaborative synergies in this sector.

