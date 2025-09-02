Iran pulls back curtain on its non-oil exports

Iran exported 61.3 million tons of non-oil goods worth $20.9 billion from March 21 to August 22, 2025. This was a decrease of $1.3 billion (6%) in value and an increase of 0.4 million tons (0.7%) compared to $22.2 billion and 60.9 million tons in 2024. Total non-oil trade reached 76.5 million tons worth $43.9 billion,

