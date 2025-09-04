Turkmengas invites companies to participate in gas turbine overhaul bid

The procurement process is being executed under the auspices of the organization’s Tender Commission. Stakeholders must engage in a comprehensive review of Turkmenistan’s legislative framework governing tenders for state requirements, adhere to the procedural stipulations of the tender process, and compile the requisite documentation as delineated.

