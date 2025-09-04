Turkmengas invites companies to participate in gas turbine overhaul bid
The procurement process is being executed under the auspices of the organization’s Tender Commission. Stakeholders must engage in a comprehensive review of Turkmenistan’s legislative framework governing tenders for state requirements, adhere to the procedural stipulations of the tender process, and compile the requisite documentation as delineated.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy