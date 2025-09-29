Azerbaijan, White Hill Capital ink deal to establish new venture capital investment company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. As part of the INMerge summit in Baku, a founding agreement was signed between venture capital fund White Hill Capital and the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (İRİA) to establish a new venture capital investment company, Trend reports.

The agreement aims to expand the venture capital ecosystem in Azerbaijan and support the integration of local startups into international markets.

As part of the signing, successful projects implemented with the support of White Hill Capital were also presented.