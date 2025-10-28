Iran's product exports via Anzali port gain ground in 7M2025
Exports through Iran’s Anzali port in Gilan Province rose by 10 percent to 326,000 tons during the first seven months of the current Iranian year. Cargo transit also surged by 196 percent, reaching over 77,000 tons. In total, 1.1 million tons of cargo were handled, with 336 ships calling at the port over the period.
