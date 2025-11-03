President Berdimuhamedov and Mitsubishi discuss industrial projects in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. , President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with Eisaku Ito, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., as part of his working visit to the Balkan region, and discussed current and future industrial projects in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Turkmen President's press service.

The discussion centered on the implementation of large-scale production facilities in the Balkan region, including the construction of a new urea plant and other gas-chemical complexes based on advanced Japanese technology. The projects are aimed at expanding Turkmenistan’s industrial capacity, deepening gas processing, and increasing the output of export-oriented products.

Berdimuhamedov underlined that industrialization and technological modernization are key components of the country’s economic development strategy. He noted that cooperation with leading Japanese companies plays an important role in introducing energy-efficient and environmentally friendly solutions in Turkmenistan’s manufacturing and energy sectors.

Ito underscored Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ dedication to hitting the nail on the head with timely and top-notch deliveries, shining a light on the golden opportunities in Turkmenistan that pave the way for lasting industrial partnerships.

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, petrochemistry, and environmental technologies. President Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the projects underway in the Balkan region will make a tangible contribution to strengthening Turkmenistan’s industrial base and export potential.

The extensive production facilities in Turkmenistan's Balkan Region are predominantly focused on the oil and gas, petrochemical, and chemical sectors, in addition to notable firms in construction materials and salt manufacturing.

Principal facilities comprise the Türkmenbaşy Refinery Complex, Garabogazkarbamid Plant, Kiyanly Polymer Plant, and Balkan Shipbuilding and Repair Plant, among others.

