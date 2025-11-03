Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan shares its energy transformation know-how in UAE

Economy Materials 3 November 2025 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan shares its energy transformation know-how in UAE
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan has shared its experience in energy transformation and the transition to sustainable economic activity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of our working visit to the United Arab Emirates, we attended the opening ceremony of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference. The event showcased cutting-edge #technologies and innovative solutions shaping the oil and gas industry, as well as the latest advancements in energy, digitalization, and renewable transition strategies.

We also shared Azerbaijan’s experience in energy transformation and the ongoing efforts to advance a sustainable and diversified economic model," the post reads.

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) is one of the largest events in the world for the oil and gas sector, attracting professionals, decision-makers, and innovators from around the globe. Every year, this prestigious exhibition showcases the latest achievements in energy, oil technology, and sustainability in the industry.

