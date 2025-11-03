Inflation in Georgia rises 0.6% in Oct. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), consumer prices in October 2025 rose by 0.6% compared to the previous month, while annual inflation stood at 5.2%, Trend reports.

Core inflation reached 2.7% year-on-year, while the annual rate excluding tobacco products was 2.4%, Geostat reported.

The main contributors to monthly inflation were higher prices for clothing and footwear, which increased by 8.2%, adding 0.37 percentage points to the overall index. Prices rose across both subgroups — footwear by 16.9% and clothing by 4.0%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages also saw a 0.3% price increase, contributing 0.15 percentage points to monthly inflation. The rise was driven by higher prices for sugar and sweets (3.2%), fish (2.9%), bread and bakery products (2.5%), non-alcoholic drinks (2.0%), vegetables (0.5%), and meat (0.5%).

In contrast, prices declined for fruits and grapes (-8.4%), dairy and eggs (-0.6%), oils and fats (-0.6%), and coffee, tea, and cocoa (-0.4%).

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 1.2%, contributing 0.08 percentage points to the monthly inflation rate. Within this group, tobacco prices increased by 1.7%, and alcoholic beverages by 0.8%.