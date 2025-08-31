Kazakhstan sees strong rise in Mastercard payments by Aug. 2025
Over the past year, the number of Mastercard payment cards in Kazakhstan saw significant growth, primarily driven by an increase in debit cards.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy