Kazakhstan initiates deployment of 5G base station in its Alatau region

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 27. In Kazakhstan’s Alatau, the first 5G base station was launched, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The station was deployed by Mobile Telecom-Service and is expected to increase network capacity and provide users with high-speed internet.

The launch took place during a working visit by the Telecommunications Committee of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to Alatau. The delegation reviewed issues related to the development of communication networks and the improvement of telecommunications services.

Committee representatives visited the Zarechny and Zhetygen neighborhoods, as well as a section of the Almaty–Konaev highway, focusing on ensuring stable signal coverage and expanding connectivity in suburban and remote areas.

Following the visit, a meeting was held to discuss the development of telecommunications infrastructure. The discussion covered plans for further 5G deployment, expansion of fixed-line coverage for public institutions and residential areas, and measures to improve service quality in the region.

Strategic focus was directed towards educational entities: by the conclusion of the fiscal year, all academic institutions within Alatau will be equipped with high-bandwidth internet connectivity.



Following the strategic convergence of stakeholders during the meeting, a comprehensive roadmap for the 2025–2027 timeline was formalized to guarantee the city’s infrastructure supports robust mobile communication and seamless internet connectivity. The strategy encompasses the incremental augmentation of infrastructures, the enhancement of technological apparatus, and the integration of communal amenities.

