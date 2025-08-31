Kyrgyzstan releases card usage data for nation's Jalal-Abad region

The Jalal-Abad region constituted a 9 percent share of the total bank card issuance within the Kyrgyz financial ecosystem. Visa and Elcart cards exhibited a preeminent presence in the region, with an absence of Zolotaya Korona cards documented.

