Iranian FM suggests U.S. can still pivot on its course toward country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. It is still not too late for the United States (U.S.) administration to change its political course toward Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

According to Araqchi, the recent bombings by Israel and the U.S. against Iran, dressed up as a response to an alleged nuclear threat, have been laid bare for all to see.

He noted that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has explicitly stated that Iran "is not and was not" developing nuclear weapons.

"My Omani counterpart, H.E. AlBusaidi, an intermediary trusted by both Iran and the U.S., has made clear that there was never any Iranian 'nuclear threat.'

Iran did not kill diplomacy. Those who blew up the negotiating table did," he said.

The five rounds of indirect talks on Iran's nuclear program took place between Iran and the U.S. on April 12, 19, and 26, and May 11 and 23. Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi acted as mediator in the indirect talks, with the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi and the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds of negotiations took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman, and the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, the capital of Italy.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. As a result, a large number of high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials were killed.

That same evening, Iran launched “Operation True Promise III” in retaliation, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple locations, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

In response, on the evening of June 23, Iran carried out airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Finally, on June 24, the office of the Israeli prime minister announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran through the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming that the attacks had been halted.

