Iran urges IAEA to avoid repeating speculative claims - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to refrain from issuing statements that repeat claims and speculations, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

He noted that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made public a matter regarding Iran’s nuclear program that is already widely known.

Baqaei emphasized that "Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful, and there has been no deviation towards military purposes."

"The IAEA should always remain faithful to this reality within the framework of its technical and professional mandate," he added.

To note, Iran has consistently stated that its nuclear program has never included nuclear weapons.

The IAEA’s latest report stated that as of May 17, 2024, Iran had 408.6 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, an increase of 133.8 kilograms compared to the February report. The agency noted that enrichment at this level is a short technical step away from 90 percent enrichment, considered weapons-grade, and called on Iran for full and effective cooperation.

