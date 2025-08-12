Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to NATO partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening its partnership with NATO, Trend reports.

In a post on the X, the country’s mission to the Alliance stated that Azerbaijan is determined to contribute to international peace and security within the framework of the Partnership for Peace program.

The mission also expressed gratitude to NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Boris Ruge for congratulating Baku on the agreements reached with Armenia on August 8 in Washington.

Today, Boris Ruge met with representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia to NATO, where they discussed the outcomes of the Washington negotiations between the leaders of the two countries.