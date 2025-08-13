Secretary General of СICA sends congratulation letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay has addressed a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on the signing of the historic Joint Declaration with Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, as a witness, on the outcomes of Your Excellencies' meeting in Washington, D.C., on 8 August 2025.

Your Excellency's decisive and lawful actions—now recorded in modern history—have brought about the resolution of yet another protracted conflict in Asia.

This remarkable achievement by Azerbaijan has further demonstrated the country's steadfast commitment to promoting regional and global peace and security.

Under Your Excellency's strategic leadership, Azerbaijan's efforts have made an immense contribution to sustainable connectivity by unlocking the transit and transport potential of the vast CICA region, fostering intercultural dialogue, addressing the challenges of climate change, and strengthening CICA's capacity for mediation, conflict resolution, and post-conflict rehabilitation," the letter reads.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is an intergovernmental forum aimed at fostering collaboration to promote peace, security, and stability in Asia. This forum acknowledges the intrinsic connection between peace, security, and stability in Asia and globally. The central concept of the forum emphasizes the primacy of the indivisibility of security, collaborative initiatives, and mutually advantageous interactions between small and major states.

